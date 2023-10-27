Birthday Club
Surrendered Hopkins County malamute puppies find forever homes
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The surrendered malamute puppies that went up for adoptions last month in Warrick County have all found their forever homes.

That’s according to the Warrick Humane Society, who received the malamute mother and puppies from the Hopkins County Humane Society.

The puppies were rescued after police conducted a month-long investigation into reports that the dogs were living in terrible conditions and being sold unvaccinated in Dawson Springs.

The Warrick Humane Society tells 14 News the malamute mother is still up for adoption.

