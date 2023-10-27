Still warm today, rain and a big cool-down on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few spotty showers across the Tri-State early this morning, but that rain will taper off to the east by about 9 AM. The middle part of the day will most likely be dry, and we will even see a little sunshine. Our temperatures are still running well above average, starting in the upper 60s to low 70s this morning and climbing into the low 80s this afternoon. This will be our third day in a row with highs in the 80s, but there is a big cool-down on the way this weekend and into the start of next week.

Additional scattered showers will move in from the northwest this evening and into the overnight hours, so don’t be shocked if you get caught in a little rain out at one of the local Friday night football games. Hit-or-miss rain chances will linger into Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 50s. Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Our best chance of rain arrives Saturday evening and continues through the night and into Sunday morning. Widespread, steady rain is expected Saturday night, then scattered rain will continue on and off throughout the day Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60° Sunday afternoon.

The rain chances will carry over into Monday morning, but we will see clearing skies Monday afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 40s Monday due to a chilly breeze from the north. Monday night will be our first freeze of the season as temperatures dip into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Halloween looks mostly sunny, but it will remain breezy and chilly with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. By trick-or-treating time, our temperatures will be dipping into the low 40s, and wind chills may be in the lower 30s.

