EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Congrats to Sean DeLong of Gibson Southern! He carried the ball 17 times, going for 97 yards and two touchdowns, but the big news for him last Friday? DeLong became the new School Record Holder for career all-purpose yards with 3,805! We will hear from him on next week’s episode of in the huddle!

