Rupp the kitten rescued by Good Samaritans on First Avenue

Rupp the kitten
Rupp the kitten(Evansville Police Department)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville Police officer stopped to help a driver on the road, but instead came across a cute surprise.

After spotting a kitten run across First Avenue, a concerned citizen hopped out of their car to try to help it, according to an EPD social media post.

While the car was stopped, the kitten jumped into its wheel well. Gary’s Body Shop employees helped the citizen rescue the kitten, which was named ‘Rupp’ on scene.

Police say unfortunately, Rupp had an injury to one of her paws from the brake pad.

Officers confirm she was taken to Evansville Animal Care & Control and will be treated through their Spirit Medical Fund.

Once Rupp is healed and treated, she will be up or adoption.

Emergency crews called to fire at home in Madisonville
