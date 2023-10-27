Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Reitz football star Roland Vera Jr. honors late brother during senior season

Reitz football star Roland Vera Jr. honors late brother during senior season
By Max Parker
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Roland Vera Jr. and the Reitz Panthers have have had quite the year on the gridiron.

“We just need to take it game by game, and hopefully we win this Friday,” said Roland Vera Jr.

You’ve certainly seen the electrifying plays, something Vera Jr.’s father, is very proud of.

“It’s great to see him excel at something he loves to do,” said Roland Vera Sr. “I think that makes me the happiest.”

But what you may not have seen Vera Jr. do this year, is honor Kaden Vera, his brother, whom the family lost, on April 19th, of 2022.

“Authorities say when they arrived to the scene, 14-year-old Kaden Vera was beyond help. They say he passed from a self-inflicted, accidental, gunshot wound to the head,” read the 14 News story in the Spring of 2022.

A few years before he passed, Kaden and Roland became very close.

“As they got into high school, middle school and high school, they became real good friends,” said Vera Sr. “I guess you could say Roland was his protector.”

While Vera Jr. was drawn to football and excelled right away, Kaden didn’t take to it quite as much.

“I do remember one time, when we were little, he got pushed to the ground one time, he got really mad and got up and tried to fight the other kid,” Roland said with a laugh. “I do remember that, that was a good memory, that was a funny memory.

Kaden’s feisty personality was a difference between the two brothers.

“When Roland succeeds and scores, he’s always to himself, he doesn’t really showboat and stuff like that,” said Vera Sr. “He’s never been like that. And it’d be funny because if it was Kaden, it’d be totally opposite.”

“I do know, He was always jumping around and screaming, making a big old fool of himself all the time,” said Roland.

And while Roland may not be out there showboating exactly like Kaden did, he honors his brother in other ways, by taking the field at every Reitz home game, with his brother Kaden’s jersey on his back.

“It’s more something I want to dedicate, make sure that he knows I’m still supporting him and all that stuff, make sure he’s with me,” said Roland.

“I know he’s there with Roland in spirit,” said Vera Sr.

At every home game, a picture hangs in front of the student section, a large banner with a picture of Kaden, as if he were in the front row, watching his brother ball out.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Name released of little girl killed after being run over by car in Henderson
Area of Sweetser and Evans Ave.
Body cam footage shows seconds leading up to woman shot by police
Man arrested in Mt. Vernon murder investigation
Police arrest one, continue search for two others in Mt. Vernon Ave murder invesigation.
Police investigating after car crashes into Evansville church
Man dies after crashing into front steps of Evansville church
Levi Kelley recalls spending many nights at Eleventh Avenue Park with Michael Blankenship.
Evansville man reflects after finding best friend murdered

Latest News

Touchdown Live Player of the Week
Sean DeLong wins week 10 TD Live Player of the week
TD Live Week 11 Game of the Week: Southridge hosts Heritage Hills
TD Live Week 11 Game of the Week: Southridge hosts Heritage Hills
In the Huddle
TOUCHDOWN LIVE! Week 11 In the Huddle
Memorial Boys Soccer ready for another trip to state on Saturday
Memorial Boys Soccer ready for another trip to state on Saturday