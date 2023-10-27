Reitz football star Roland Vera Jr. honors late brother during senior season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Roland Vera Jr. and the Reitz Panthers have have had quite the year on the gridiron.

“We just need to take it game by game, and hopefully we win this Friday,” said Roland Vera Jr.

You’ve certainly seen the electrifying plays, something Vera Jr.’s father, is very proud of.

“It’s great to see him excel at something he loves to do,” said Roland Vera Sr. “I think that makes me the happiest.”

But what you may not have seen Vera Jr. do this year, is honor Kaden Vera, his brother, whom the family lost, on April 19th, of 2022.

“Authorities say when they arrived to the scene, 14-year-old Kaden Vera was beyond help. They say he passed from a self-inflicted, accidental, gunshot wound to the head,” read the 14 News story in the Spring of 2022.

A few years before he passed, Kaden and Roland became very close.

“As they got into high school, middle school and high school, they became real good friends,” said Vera Sr. “I guess you could say Roland was his protector.”

While Vera Jr. was drawn to football and excelled right away, Kaden didn’t take to it quite as much.

“I do remember one time, when we were little, he got pushed to the ground one time, he got really mad and got up and tried to fight the other kid,” Roland said with a laugh. “I do remember that, that was a good memory, that was a funny memory.

Kaden’s feisty personality was a difference between the two brothers.

“When Roland succeeds and scores, he’s always to himself, he doesn’t really showboat and stuff like that,” said Vera Sr. “He’s never been like that. And it’d be funny because if it was Kaden, it’d be totally opposite.”

“I do know, He was always jumping around and screaming, making a big old fool of himself all the time,” said Roland.

And while Roland may not be out there showboating exactly like Kaden did, he honors his brother in other ways, by taking the field at every Reitz home game, with his brother Kaden’s jersey on his back.

“It’s more something I want to dedicate, make sure that he knows I’m still supporting him and all that stuff, make sure he’s with me,” said Roland.

“I know he’s there with Roland in spirit,” said Vera Sr.

At every home game, a picture hangs in front of the student section, a large banner with a picture of Kaden, as if he were in the front row, watching his brother ball out.

