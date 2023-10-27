Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Rainy weekend, sharply colder

First freeze likely Tuesday
10/27 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Friday was likely our last 80-degree day of the year. A cold front will bring frigid air into the region by the end of the weekend, and trigger much-needed rain in the process. Friday evening will be breezy and mild with a few scattered showers. Rain will become more likely after midnight. Saturday will start in the middle 50s with cloudy skies and scattered showers. Highs will climb into the middle 60s by the afternoon, then rain will overspread the Tri-State on Saturday night and Sunday. Highs on Sunday will reach 60, but this will likely happen before sunrise on Sunday. Temps will fall through the day and sink into the low 40s by Monday morning. Rain should come to an end on Monday and skies will clear and cold, dry air filters in. Our first freeze of the season is likely on Halloween morning, with highs in the middle 40s. Sunny and brisk for the remainder of next week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Name released of little girl killed after being run over by car in Henderson
Area of Sweetser and Evans Ave.
Body cam footage shows seconds leading up to woman shot by police
Man arrested in Mt. Vernon murder investigation
Police arrest one, continue search for two others in Mt. Vernon Ave murder invesigation.
Police investigating after car crashes into Evansville church
Man dies after crashing into front steps of Evansville church
Levi Kelley recalls spending many nights at Eleventh Avenue Park with Michael Blankenship.
Evansville man reflects after finding best friend murdered

Latest News

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
Still warm today, rain and a big cool-down on the way
10/27 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
10/27 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
10/27 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/27 14 First Alert Sunrise
14 First Alert Forecast
Mild Friday, wet weekend