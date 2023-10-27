Rainy weekend, sharply colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Friday was likely our last 80-degree day of the year. A cold front will bring frigid air into the region by the end of the weekend, and trigger much-needed rain in the process. Friday evening will be breezy and mild with a few scattered showers. Rain will become more likely after midnight. Saturday will start in the middle 50s with cloudy skies and scattered showers. Highs will climb into the middle 60s by the afternoon, then rain will overspread the Tri-State on Saturday night and Sunday. Highs on Sunday will reach 60, but this will likely happen before sunrise on Sunday. Temps will fall through the day and sink into the low 40s by Monday morning. Rain should come to an end on Monday and skies will clear and cold, dry air filters in. Our first freeze of the season is likely on Halloween morning, with highs in the middle 40s. Sunny and brisk for the remainder of next week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

