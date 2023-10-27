Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Owensboro city officials declare a ‘War on Potholes’

Owensboro Public Works asks everyone who sends in a report to be as specific as possible.
Owensboro Public Works asks everyone who sends in a report to be as specific as possible.
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - As winter approaches, Owensboro city officials are preparing by launching a “War on Potholes”.

From October 30 through November 10, the city asks all drivers to report potholes to CityAction at 270-687-4444 or cityaction@owensboro.org.

Owensboro Public Works asks everyone who sends in a report to be as specific as possible when giving locations of the potholes.

According to a spokesperson, city crews will get to work and patch potholes starting November 13. The patch work is expected to wrap up just a little over a week later on November 24.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Name released of little girl killed after being run over by car in Henderson
Area of Sweetser and Evans Ave.
Body cam footage shows seconds leading up to woman shot by police
Man arrested in Mt. Vernon murder investigation
Police arrest one, continue search for two others in Mt. Vernon Ave murder invesigation.
Police investigating after car crashes into Evansville church
Man dies after crashing into front steps of Evansville church
Levi Kelley recalls spending many nights at Eleventh Avenue Park with Michael Blankenship.
Evansville man reflects after finding best friend murdered

Latest News

What’s the most popular Halloween costume in Evansville?
Malamute puppies
Surrendered Hopkins County malamute puppies find forever homes
Emergency crews called to fire at home in Madisonville
Emergency crews called to fire at home in Madisonville
Car thieves prowling on victims in Henderson County and Morganfield
Rupp the kitten
Rupp the kitten rescued by Good Samaritans on First Avenue