Owensboro city officials declare a ‘War on Potholes’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - As winter approaches, Owensboro city officials are preparing by launching a “War on Potholes”.

From October 30 through November 10, the city asks all drivers to report potholes to CityAction at 270-687-4444 or cityaction@owensboro.org.

Owensboro Public Works asks everyone who sends in a report to be as specific as possible when giving locations of the potholes.

According to a spokesperson, city crews will get to work and patch potholes starting November 13. The patch work is expected to wrap up just a little over a week later on November 24.

