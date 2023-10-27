Owensboro city officials declare a ‘War on Potholes’
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - As winter approaches, Owensboro city officials are preparing by launching a “War on Potholes”.
From October 30 through November 10, the city asks all drivers to report potholes to CityAction at 270-687-4444 or cityaction@owensboro.org.
Owensboro Public Works asks everyone who sends in a report to be as specific as possible when giving locations of the potholes.
According to a spokesperson, city crews will get to work and patch potholes starting November 13. The patch work is expected to wrap up just a little over a week later on November 24.
