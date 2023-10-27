Mount Vernon Ave. Murders: The timeline of events

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A third person was arrested in connection to the Mount Vernon Avenue double murder last weekend.

Police say John Parker, Caden Harms and Richard Garrett all played a role in the murders of Mitchell Greathouse and Michael Blankenship.

In an interview with one of the arrested, police say the whole situation started with a text message.

We were able to piece together the timeline of events from what transpired on Saturday night.

On Mary Street, police say Garrett picked up Parker and Harms after Parker texted Garrett. In the affidavit, Garrett tells police the trio would make their way to the west side of Evansville.

Garrett and the pair of men parked outside a home on West Virginia Street. Garrett says Parker, who was in the passenger seat, appeared to have pulled a gun from a backpack before leaving the car.

After that, police say surveillance footage fills in the gaps. Police say Parker ran towards the Mount Vernon Ave. home, while Harms appeared to have run down an alley, which police say was probably so he could serve as a lookout.

Garrett, still in the vehicle at the time, says he’d hear a couple gunshots, and the pair (Harms and Parker) would make their way back to the truck.

Parker, according to the affidavit, had blood on him. They’d then all head back to the Mary Street address.

Fast forward to the next day, the day when police found the bodies, Garrett told police he returned to Mary Street where he spoke with someone who lived at the house where he had dropped off the pair.

That person told Garrett that Parker and Harms burned their clothes on the backyard grill after returning the night before, and that Parker admitted to killing the two men Saturday night.

On Thursday, Harms turned himself in. After an interview, he admitted everything began on Mary Street. That he and Parker had originally planned to rob the pair, and after everything went down, they’d bury the gun in the backyard.

EPD brought Harms back to Mary Street and they found the gun. Harms also says they stashed their shoes in the basement, where police found them.

Harms, Parker, and Garrett are all now in custody, all charged with the murders committed, and all being held without bond.

“Have him behind bars just a couple days into the murder investigation, it feels really good,” EPD Sgt. Anna Gray. “It doesn’t undo what happened, but at least we don’t have somebody dangerous walking around on the street.”

Sgt. Gray says the investigation is far from over however.

”Sometimes we have a suspect, and we think we’re ready to make an arrest, but we need to know that we’re ready,” Sgt. Gray said. “We have to make sure everything is properly collected and maintained so that when we go to court we will win.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.