Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Instant ramen Cup Noodles will be microwavable, changing from foam to paper cup

For the first time in 50 years, Nissin Foods USA says its Cup Noodles will get new packaging.
For the first time in 50 years, Nissin Foods USA says its Cup Noodles will get new packaging.(Nissin Foods USA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your favorite instant ramen Cup Noodles is going green.

For the first time in 50 years, Nissin Foods USA says its Cup Noodles will get new packaging.

Starting next year, the cups will no longer be made from Styrofoam.

They will be made from paper, which is more environmentally friendly.

The change also means the ramen can be cooked in the microwave, which eliminates the need for boiling water.

Don’t worry, Cup Noodles’ recognizable logo and packaging won’t change. But the plastic wrap around the cups will also be switched out for sleeves made from recycled paper.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Name released of little girl killed after being run over by car in Henderson
Area of Sweetser and Evans Ave.
Body cam footage shows seconds leading up to woman shot by police
Man arrested in Mt. Vernon murder investigation
Police arrest one, continue search for two others in Mt. Vernon Ave murder invesigation.
Police investigating after car crashes into Evansville church
Man dies after crashing into front steps of Evansville church
Levi Kelley recalls spending many nights at Eleventh Avenue Park with Michael Blankenship.
Evansville man reflects after finding best friend murdered

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during his trial in Manhattan...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges in court that customers were hurt but denies fraud
FILE - Doses of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid are displayed in New York, Aug. 1, 2022. The...
COVID-19 treatments to enter the market with a hefty price tag
Dean Phillips stepped off of his campaign bus at the New Hampshire Statehouse where he filed a...
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge to Biden. He says Democrats need to focus on future
Families break ground on new homes after devastating December 2021 tornado
Families break ground on new homes after devastating December 2021 tornado