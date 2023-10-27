A home run: Special needs man becomes bat boy for Evansville baseball team

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You may not like baseball, but one Evansville man with special needs says he lives for it.

Kyle Cardin is 27 years old with special needs, but it hasn’t stopped him from playing sports throughout his life.

Cardin says one sport has a special place in his heart.

“Baseball. I love it,” Cardin said.

Now that Cardin’s older, he’s turned to the sidelines as a bat boy. He helped out the Evansville Leathernecks.

After the 10-year-olds’ team faded though, Cardin was devastated.

“It was tough. It was tough for everyone,” Cardin’s close relative, Hank Carley said.

One phone call changed everything.

Head coach of the 11 year old’s’ Top Tier Athletics team Rick Potter asked Cardin over the phone if he would accept a position on the team.

“Yes sir,” Cardin immediately answered.

Cardin now has his title back, on an even bigger field.

“All the kids love him, he jumps right in there, he’ll help with anything we need,” Potter said.

It was Potter who had the idea and who delivered the good news.

“He can be a part of anything I’m a part of any day of the week,” Potter said.

Cardin didn’t get the position just because of his love for the game, this was bigger than baseball. It’s also about the boys.

“It feels like a family,” Cardin said.

A family that he’s helping just as much as they’re helping him

“It’s easy for kids that are 11 years old to get down on themselves. The only thing I asked of him is to bring a lot of energy and excitement,” Potter said.

Which is exactly what Cardin has done and it’s inspiring more than just his teammates.

“If we all went about life that, the world would be a better place,” Potter said.

