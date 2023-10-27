Here are 5 tips for walking kids through grief

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In light of the tragic death of 5-year-old Evelynn Freels, we’re talking to mental health experts about how to talk to your kids about grief.

[Previous story: Name released of little girl killed after being run over by car in Henderson]

Lampion Center Executive Director Lynn Kyle says tragic incidents involving children can weigh on our mental health.

“It takes your breath away,” Kyle said. “It’s a sadness that’s just huge.”

Those emotions are felt by everyone, even first responders. Police are forced to deal with tough situations daily, but the scene Thursday night carried extra emotional weight.

“One of our officers got a little worked up because of the situation and we decided to let him go home,” said Henderson Police Lt. Stuart O’Nan.

O’Nan says they rarely have to send officers home due to something they deal with in the field.

A hard day for those on scene and for the entire Henderson community.

On Friday, Henderson County Schools wore blue in support of South Heights Elementary, where Evelynn was a student. School officials say grief counselors were available to students and staff.

Kyle says those conversations may not be less about talking through what happened, especially for younger kids, and more about providing support.

“We want kids to feel safe and know they’re safe when they’re at their school environment,” Kyle said. “You’re trying to lower stress and provide higher support anytime there’s something going on with a child.”

If you’re a parent wondering how to talk to your kids about what happened, here are five tips:

Let them steer the conversation. You don’t want to bring up something they hadn’t thought of that sparks new anxieties or fears. Keep the conversation age appropriate. Consider your child’s age before answering questions they may ask. Give them extra reassurance and comfort. During tough times, Kyle says you can’t love them too much. Keep an eye on sleep patterns and need for physical touch. If sleep habits change or a child needs more or less contact with a parent, it could be a sign they’re struggling. Make sure your child knows they are safe with you, safe in their home, safe in their community and safe at school.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.