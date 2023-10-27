Birthday Club
‘Gun Intelligence Center’ in the works as homicide rates spike in Evansville

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County officials will be receiving nearly $700,000 to create a new Crime Gun Intelligence Center as a way to fight back the spike in violent gun-related crimes in the recent years.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance, who is awarding the funds, reports that Evansville had an 81.6% increase in non-fatal shootings and a 50% increase in total homicides from 2018 to 2021.

“Other firearm statistics also support an alarming escalation in gun-related violence; from 2019 to 2022, shots fired runs climbed from 686 to 740, and firearms recovered rose from 531 to 577. Similar trends can be seen in neighboring counties in the Southwestern Indiana region,” says a government official.

The purpose of the the Crime Gun Intelligence Center is to develop leads to quickly identify unlawfully used firearms and their sources and to prosecute violent criminals.

“The crime rate in Vanderburgh County is unacceptable—particularly as it relates to shots fired—and my office got to work right away to do something about it,” says Prosecutor Diana Moers.

She mentions that planning is still underway, but the center will be an expansion of an existing joint task force which is comprised of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

