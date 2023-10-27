Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines

10/27 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(WFIE) - Developing in Evansville, a second person is now behind bars in connection to last weekend’s double murder.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the name of the woman who was shot and killed by an Evansville police officer.

Happening Friday, former Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant is scheduled to be arraigned.

A massive manhunt remains “very active” this morning in the state of Maine.

Police are searching for the suspect in a horrific mass shooting that killed 18 people.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

