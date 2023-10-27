Friday After 5 executive director steps down as post-pandemic struggle continues

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday After 5 Executive Director Francine Marseille has stepped down.

14 News spoke with Marseille, who tells us that the event has struggled with financial issues as a result of the pandemic.

Marseille says it wasn’t fair to the community for trying to pay an executive director, so that’s why she resigned.

During a phone conversation, she said that she would give everything she had for the event and her heart and soul was Friday After 5.

Marseille tells us will continue working for her company that put her business on hold for FA5.

She does not believe the position will be refilled for the next season.

The board will reportedly take over some of the duties she had had for the last three years.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.