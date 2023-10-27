Birthday Club
Former OPS Superintendent arraigned in court
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Former Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant has been arraigned.

Commonwealth Attorney Bruce Kuegel says Constant’s bond is still the same.

He’s also been ordered to continue to live at his current location, have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 and can not use a computer or a smart phone.

As we’ve reported, this charge comes from a criminal investigation against Constant.

Police say he was having a relationship with an adult aged student from another school district.

His next pre-trial hearing is January 29.

