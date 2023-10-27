Former OPS Superintendent arraigned in court

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Former Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant has been arraigned.

Commonwealth Attorney Bruce Kuegel says Constant’s bond is still the same.

He’s also been ordered to continue to live at his current location, have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 and can not use a computer or a smart phone.

As we’ve reported, this charge comes from a criminal investigation against Constant.

Police say he was having a relationship with an adult aged student from another school district.

His next pre-trial hearing is January 29.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.