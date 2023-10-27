Families break ground on new homes after devastating December 2021 tornado

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two Hopkins County families will soon be new homeowners. This afternoon, Habitat for Humanity of Hopkins County broke ground on a pair of homes on East Walnut Street in Dawson springs.

The houses will be for two families who lost their homes in the devastating December 2021 tornado.

Desiree Hunt along with her two-year-old son is one of the new home owners. Hunt says at the time of the tornado, she was living in an apartment, and has since been living at several different locations.

“I’ve been kind of bouncing around so much since then,” she tells us. “I’m very excited to be in a place that I know is mine, and I’m excited to be able to put a pool in the backyard or a trampoline or something for my son. I’m just excited to have a home that we can call ours, and know that we won’t be kicked out of or have to go somewhere else.”

According to Habitat officials, 24 new homes will be built or will be in the process of being built by the two year anniversary of the deadly tornado.

