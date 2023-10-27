Third Mt. Vernon Avenue murder suspect arrested after second turns himself in

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A third suspect is now behind bars after police say he was involved in a murder on Mt. Vernon Avenue.

According to police, that man is 30-year-old John Parker, who found by authorities in Indianapolis.

Police tell us one of the other suspects charged with murder told them that Parker was the one who went inside the home.

As we reported, 31-year-old Michael Blankenship Jr. and 37 year old Mitchell Greathouse were killed.

[Previous Story: Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies murder victims found in home on Mt. Vernon Ave.]

20-year-old Caden Wayne Harms was arrested Thursday night in connection to those murders and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bail.

An affidavit shows Harms’ arrest came after he called police to turn himself in.

Police say Harms claims he was not the one who pulled the trigger, but did admit to conspiring with two others for a burglary, one of which was arrested earlier Thursday morning. That man was Richard Garrett.

According to their affidavits, Harms was the look-out while Garrett was the getaway driver.

Police say Garrett told them Parker went inside the house on Mount Vernon Avenue.

That’s when Garrett says he heard several gunshots and Parker came out covered in blood.

All three are facing identical charges of two counts of murder, robbery, assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

Officers tell us that Harms admitted to burning his clothes on a grill after the crime and hiding the murder weapon in the woods behind his house.

EPD says Harms helped detectives find the weapon, which was stashed inside a blue Crown-Royal bag.

All three men are being held without bond.

We are still working to get Parker’s affidavit for more clarity on the situation.

14 News is working on getting more details and will update this as soon as possible.

30-year-old Richard Garrett (Vanderburgh County Jail)

20-year-old Caden Wayne Harms (Vanderburgh County Jail)

John Parker (Vanderburgh County Jail)

