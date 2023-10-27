Emergency crews called to fire at home in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters are responding to a house fire at the corner of Mitchell Hill Drive and W. Arch Street in Madisonville.

A photo shared by the Madisonville Police Department on social media shows gray smoke coming from what appears to be the front side of the home.

Officials urge everyone to avoid the area during afternoon pickup of students at Browning Springs Middle School.

