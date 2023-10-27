DEA reminds kids ‘drugs are a trick, not a treat’ with event in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tonight, ahead of Halloween, Bosse Field and the DEA partnered together to host “Drugs Are a Trick, Not a Treat” event.

This event is their third annual trick or treat event for kids to get candy and stickers at a safe area.

Organizations such as the DEA, Evansville Police and other local first responders were present.

Organizers tell us this is a great way to connect with the community.

“This is an opportunity to connect not only to the families, but to those children who will one day be leaders in this community,” explains Assistant Chief Philip Smith, Co-Vice President of 911 Gives Hope. “We wanna bridge the gap to law enforcement and the community at times and still get our message out today - we are here to protect, we are here to help, we are here to hand out good information about staying away from drugs.”

The event ended at 7 p.m. but they are already planning for next year.

