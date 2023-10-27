Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

DEA reminds kids ‘drugs are a trick, not a treat’ with event in Evansville

DEA reminds kids ‘drugs are a trick, not a treat’ with event in Evansville
By Ethan Shan
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tonight, ahead of Halloween, Bosse Field and the DEA partnered together to host “Drugs Are a Trick, Not a Treat” event.

This event is their third annual trick or treat event for kids to get candy and stickers at a safe area.

Organizations such as the DEA, Evansville Police and other local first responders were present.

Organizers tell us this is a great way to connect with the community.

“This is an opportunity to connect not only to the families, but to those children who will one day be leaders in this community,” explains Assistant Chief Philip Smith, Co-Vice President of 911 Gives Hope. “We wanna bridge the gap to law enforcement and the community at times and still get our message out today - we are here to protect, we are here to help, we are here to hand out good information about staying away from drugs.”

The event ended at 7 p.m. but they are already planning for next year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Name released of little girl killed after being run over by car in Henderson
Area of Sweetser and Evans Ave.
Body cam footage shows seconds leading up to woman shot by police
Man arrested in Mt. Vernon murder investigation
Police arrest one, continue search for two others in Mt. Vernon Ave murder invesigation.
Police investigating after car crashes into Evansville church
Man dies after crashing into front steps of Evansville church
Levi Kelley recalls spending many nights at Eleventh Avenue Park with Michael Blankenship.
Evansville man reflects after finding best friend murdered

Latest News

What’s the most popular Halloween costume in Evansville?
Malamute puppies
Surrendered Hopkins County malamute puppies find forever homes
Emergency crews called to fire at home in Madisonville
Emergency crews called to fire at home in Madisonville
Car thieves prowling on victims in Henderson County and Morganfield
Rupp the kitten
Rupp the kitten rescued by Good Samaritans on First Avenue