Crash slows traffic on Lloyd Expressway near Rosenberger

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville first responders are alerting drivers to a traffic alert on the westbound Lloyd Expressway on the west side of the city.

The Evansville Fire Department shared photos of the accident on social media around 11:30 a.m., which happened just before the intersection at Rosenberger.

Officials urge drivers to stay cautious while driving through the area.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

