City officials hosting grand opening for Burdette Park Oasis Playground

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Commissioners are holding a grand opening for the Burdette Park Oasis Playground.

That’s happening Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Leaders say the Oasis Playground is designed to accommodate children of all abilities.

They also say it was funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Outside of the ribbon cutting ceremony, there will also be food trucks and sweet treats for kids.

Leaders also encourage anyone coming out to wear their Halloween costumes.

