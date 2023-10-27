Car thieves prowling on victims in Henderson County and Morganfield

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - The Morganfield Police Department is investigating a string of recent car burglaries and thefts.

Officers believe suspects from out of county started the thefts Thursday night in Henderson and eventually made their way into Henderson County.

According to Morganfield PD, two of the three stolen cars have been recovered.

“We are asking everyone to lock your cars,” says an officer. “Do not leave your keys in your car and please do not leave a firearm unattended in an unlocked car at any time.”

The areas reportedly targeted in Morganfield last night included Wetherbee Circle and W. Young Street. Anyone with camera footage is asked to reach out to the police department.

