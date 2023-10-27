Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Boonville High School tackles final Sunrise School Spirit week

Boonville High School tackles final Sunrise School Spirit week
By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the Sunrise School Spirit Season finale.

All season long we’ve seen hundreds of kids Rally for the Tri-State Food Bank.

Now, it’s time for the Boonville Pioneers to step up.

Our 14 News Reporter Haley Kerby is at the school catching all of the action.

You can watch our morning coverage in the videos below.

Boonville High School tackles final Sunrise School Spirit week - live 3
Boonville High School tackles final Sunrise School Spirit week - live 2
Boonville High School tackles final Sunrise School Spirit week - live 1

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of Sweetser and Evans Ave.
Body cam footage shows seconds leading up to woman shot by police
Man arrested in Mt. Vernon murder investigation
Police arrest one, continue search for two others in Mt. Vernon Ave murder invesigation.
(Source: pexels.com)
Name released of little girl killed after being run over by car in Henderson
Police investigating after car crashes into Evansville church
Man dies after crashing into front steps of Evansville church
Levi Kelley recalls spending many nights at Eleventh Avenue Park with Michael Blankenship.
Evansville man reflects after finding best friend murdered

Latest News

Boonville High School tackles final Sunrise School Spirit week
Boonville High School tackles final Sunrise School Spirit week
Boonville High School tackles final Sunrise School Spirit week - live 3
Boonville High School tackles final Sunrise School Spirit week - live 3
Boonville High School tackles final Sunrise School Spirit week - live 2
Boonville High School tackles final Sunrise School Spirit week - live 2
Boonville High School tackles final Sunrise School Spirit week - live 1
Boonville High School tackles final Sunrise School Spirit week - live 1