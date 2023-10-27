Biological brothers brought together on the gridiron

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Growing up, Alex Holder says he always wanted to be in sportscasting.

So when the opportunity arose to do Color Commentary for his alma mater, he jumped at the chance.

“This year, I, Chase Hoehn asked me, he said ‘hey, our other guy is stepping out, we need some help,’ and I was like ‘I’ll do it,’” explains Holder, “I’ve got to drive a little bit on Fridays, but I love doing it.”

Driving three hours from Lexington, Kentucky every Friday, Holder joined the Castle Knights, calling their games all season long.

Little did he know, one name he calls on Fridays would end up standing out above the rest.

Trey Ward plays middle linebacker for Castle.

The Junior is much like other high school boys his age, focusing on the next big game, especially now as they get ready for round two of the Sectional Tournament.

Starting linebacker at Castle, team doing well in the post-season, what more could a boy want?

It turns out, there is one thing.

“I’ve always been an only child. I’ve always wanted a sibling. It’s something I’ve like, always dreamed of since I was a little kid,” says Ward.

After his parents sat him down one night, that dream was realized.

All that was left to do was to reach out to this mystery sibling.

“I see that Trey Ward has followed me on Twitter, and I’m just like, ‘oh it’s just another youngster that followed me, he knows that I call,’ maybe his aunt or uncle listens to the games,” recalls Holder.

A Sunday direct messaAge connected two brothers who had been only a set of bleachers away from each other all season long.

“He said, ‘hey, do you know who I am? I’m Trey Ward,’ and I said, ‘yeah, I know who you are buddy. You play for the Knights, I’ve been calling your games you had a heck of a game on Friday night,’” says Holder, “and he told me who he was, and that he was my brother, and it was bittersweet, it was something that I couldn’t even make up in a hundred million lifetimes, and it was just something really special.”

Holder was originally adopted, and after 27 years he finally has a little brother of his own.

The two say the following days were nothing short of a whirlwind, but a lot of fun.

“I want to tell everybody because it’s exciting. That’s also the type of person I am, and it’s been just such a positive thing because me and him just, we had no idea, and then just one day it’s like, ‘dude, we’re brothers.’”

“It’s just cool because I feel like I can like talk to my teachers about it too now, like bring up, ‘hey do you know Alex?’ and they’re like ‘yeah,’ ‘well that’s my brother!’” says Ward excitedly, “it’s just sparked some fun conversations with everybody, and like, getting to know him through their perspective and stuff.”

Alex joined the Knights at practice on Thursday to see Trey off one last time before they enter round two of the sectional tournament, with the two taking their individual spots on the field and in the box on Friday night.

If this last week and-a-half wasn’t special enough, Thursday was Trey’s 17th Birthday, which his team celebrated by singing to him in the post-practice huddle.

“It’s just like, I’ve got another supporter there you know? It’s just another person I feel like I have in my corner on Friday night and for the rest of my life,” says Ward.

Moving forward, the brothers say the next step for them is to continue to get to know each other better, and for Trey to get to play his Senior season with Alex up in the press box, calling his every move.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.