What parents need to know about sex offenders this Halloween

By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With Halloween right around the corner, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is conducting visits to registered sex offenders on parole. There are several things they’ll have to keep in mind this year.

The sheriff says all sex offenders will have to put out a sign saying they won’t be giving out candy. They also have to keep exterior lights off and have no Halloween decorations on display.

Sheriff Noah Robinson says he does not want to cause panic, but just to inform parents.

”Love trick or treating. Encourage your kids to do it. Just be aware there’s certain safety aspects you should be aware of and use the sex offender registry accordingly,” he says. “It’s additional piece of information, but shouldn’t be used as a carte blanche where, my neighborhood is clear. I can let the kid go out there and wonder around aimlessly without any worry. That’s not what it is designed for.”>

Sheriff Robinson says they do routine checks on sex offenders throughout the year, but they’re upping efforts before trick or treating.

