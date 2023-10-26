Tip jar thief caught on camera stealing from Evansville Dairy Queen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Do you recognize this Jeep? Restaurant owners are asking the community help them identify someone who stole from their business.

According to workers at the North Park Dairy Queen, a thief sneakily made off with their tip jar after ordering through the drive-thru.

Security camera footage shows the driver of a Jeep reaching toward the window before snatching the tip jar into their car while the cashier was counting money.

Just seconds later, the video shows the Jeep speeding off. Evansville Police tell us they have not received a report of theft.

The Dairy Queen is asking anyone who recognized the Jeep to give them a call.

