Thursday Sunrise Headlines

10/26 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT
(WFIE) - Breaking news happening right now, the search for a suspect involved in mass shooting is underway in Lewiston, Maine.

Officials say at least 20 people are dead and more than 50 people are hurt.

More breaking news from Evansville, officers have made an arrest in a double murder investigation we’ve been following since Sunday.

Also in Evansville, officials continue investigating after an Evansville Police officer shot and killed a woman.

They say it’s because she refused to drop a gun.

The United Auto Workers Union and Ford have reached a tentative labor deal.

The agreement sets the stage to return 16,000 striking workers to the job.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

