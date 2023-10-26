Sex offender sentenced to 5 years in federal prison on multiple charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 76-year-old Timothy Guy of Martin County, Indiana, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, receiving stolen U.S. government property, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, from 1966 through 2004, Guy was working as an explosive’s handler at the Naval Surface Warfare Center – Crane Division. While working at Crane, he falsified documents to make it appear that ammunition had been destroyed, when in reality, he stole the ammunition and smuggled it out of the facility.

Officials say in 2018, Guy was found guilty of possessing child sexual abuse material after he was caught viewing the material at a Wendy’s restaurant.

A release shows on April 30, 2021, a community corrections officer found an unregistered computer in Guy’s home during a routine sex offender check. Guy told officials he had flash drives that contained child sexual abuse material.

A Martin County Sheriff’s deputy assisting the corrections officers says they then found over 250,000 images of children under 12 years old, on 875 data storage discs and 60 thumb drives. Guy was again arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Indiana State Police investigators and Martin County Sheriff’s deputies began a search of Guy’s property following his April 30 arrest and discovered a cellar door. When a deputy checked the cellar, he located a large amount of ammunition and other material. Investigators later obtained a search warrant and recovered 10,000 rounds of ammunition, valued at over $1,000 and five firearms including three rifles and two pistols.

Guy is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his previous felony conviction of possession of child sexual abuse material.

