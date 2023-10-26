Ready for when the lights go out: the Tri-State prepares for April’s solar eclipse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State is preparing for April, when the area will be under a total solar eclipse. This presents opportunities and challenges for local leaders.

Community leaders from a wide range of organizations met on the 15th floor of the Fifth Third Bank building to discuss something which they expect to have a big impact on the area.

“It is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our residents and for our community,” said Explore Evansville President and CEO Alexis Berggren.

April’s total solar eclipse requires a good deal of preparation.

Explore Evansville once estimated between 50,000 and 80,000 people coming to the city, now they’re increasingly confident the number of visitors will be on the higher end of that range. This could lead to an estimated $8 million in economic impact over two to three days.

All of this puts a lot of pressure on local officials, since fate decided the tri-state would be in the path of totality, and they want to take advantage of the opportunity.

“We do want to nail it,” said Berggren. “We want people to come here and have just an awesome experience. We want them to stay in our accommodations and eat in our restaurants and shop in our retail establishments.”

Several local officials spoke on different aspects of their preparations, from public safety and infrastructure, to a special report on the weather from 14 News’ own Arden Gregory.

The meeting wasn’t all serious though, as a representative from the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library showed the group how to do a solar eclipse art project. They say it was an example of how to use art and fun as a way to engage kids and adults alike.

“For adults it’s a little more difficult, so we’re going to try and bring out the inner child in everybody this coming April,” said Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Community Outreach Manager Katie Reineke.

They also discussed local eclipse events, as well as eclipse-themed products local businesses and restaurants can offer.

They say all the stress and serious demands of the event are offset by the potential for fun and creativity.

“The amount of planning and special circumstances across our region is a fun puzzle to try to solve,” said Berggren.

It’s not too early for you to start thinking about your plans for the eclipse either. For more information on the eclipse, visit exploreevansville.com.

