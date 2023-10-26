Man dies after crashing into front steps of Evansville church

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is dead after an early morning accident in Evansville, according to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear.

Police say this happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at Rhythm Church on Washington Avenue.

Officers tell us the driver, Anthony Terrell Vivians Jr., 45, crashed into the front steps of the church.

Our 14 News crew that went to the scene says the engine of the car was on fire for a short time, but was quickly put out.

Vivians was reportedly taken to a local hospital and passed away.

