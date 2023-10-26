Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Man dies after crashing into front steps of Evansville church

Man dies after crashing into front steps of Evansville church
By Monica Watkins and Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is dead after an early morning accident in Evansville, according to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear.

Police say this happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at Rhythm Church on Washington Avenue.

Officers tell us the driver, Anthony Terrell Vivians Jr., 45, crashed into the front steps of the church.

Our 14 News crew that went to the scene says the engine of the car was on fire for a short time, but was quickly put out.

Vivians was reportedly taken to a local hospital and passed away.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Name released of little girl killed after being run over by car in Henderson
Area of Sweetser and Evans Ave.
Body cam footage shows seconds leading up to woman shot by police
Man arrested in Mt. Vernon murder investigation
Police arrest one, continue search for two others in Mt. Vernon Ave murder invesigation.
Levi Kelley recalls spending many nights at Eleventh Avenue Park with Michael Blankenship.
Evansville man reflects after finding best friend murdered

Latest News

Malamute puppies
Surrendered Hopkins County malamute puppies find forever homes
Emergency crews called to fire at home in Madisonville
Emergency crews called to fire at home in Madisonville
Car thieves prowling on victims in Henderson County and Morganfield
Rupp the kitten
Rupp the kitten rescued by Good Samaritans on First Avenue
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
‘Gun Intelligence Center’ in the works as homicide rates spike in Evansville