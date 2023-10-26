Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Panel at USI brings awareness to domestic violence

Panel at USI brings awareness to domestic violence
By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at USI are hoping to bring more awareness to domestic violence.

An expert panel that was held today was made up of detectives, shelter providers and individuals who are specialized in helping those who have suffered from domestic violence.

They listed resources to help those who may be experiencing domestic violence. They also discussed issues they have faced while helping individuals through those difficult times.

”We do know that most people seek informal sources of help whenever they’re in these sort of situations,” explains Taylor Petty, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice. “They don’t call the police right away. So it’s really important if someone kind of confide in you, that you are supportive and that you can kind of direct them to advocates and agencies that are professionals in helping these individuals.”

The panel also helped assist those who are interested in possibly pursuing a career in helping domestic violence victims.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Name released of little girl killed after being run over by car in Henderson
Area of Sweetser and Evans Ave.
Body cam footage shows seconds leading up to woman shot by police
Man arrested in Mt. Vernon murder investigation
Police arrest one, continue search for two others in Mt. Vernon Ave murder invesigation.
Police investigating after car crashes into Evansville church
Man dies after crashing into front steps of Evansville church
Levi Kelley recalls spending many nights at Eleventh Avenue Park with Michael Blankenship.
Evansville man reflects after finding best friend murdered

Latest News

Malamute puppies
Surrendered Hopkins County malamute puppies find forever homes
Emergency crews called to fire at home in Madisonville
Emergency crews called to fire at home in Madisonville
Car thieves prowling on victims in Henderson County and Morganfield
Rupp the kitten
Rupp the kitten rescued by Good Samaritans on First Avenue
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
‘Gun Intelligence Center’ in the works as homicide rates spike in Evansville