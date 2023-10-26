Panel at USI brings awareness to domestic violence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at USI are hoping to bring more awareness to domestic violence.

An expert panel that was held today was made up of detectives, shelter providers and individuals who are specialized in helping those who have suffered from domestic violence.

They listed resources to help those who may be experiencing domestic violence. They also discussed issues they have faced while helping individuals through those difficult times.

”We do know that most people seek informal sources of help whenever they’re in these sort of situations,” explains Taylor Petty, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice. “They don’t call the police right away. So it’s really important if someone kind of confide in you, that you are supportive and that you can kind of direct them to advocates and agencies that are professionals in helping these individuals.”

The panel also helped assist those who are interested in possibly pursuing a career in helping domestic violence victims.

