Old National announces massive merger with Nashville bank

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Old National is growing and taking on new markets as it acquires a Nashville-based organization, CapStar Financial Holdings.

The two companies announced Thursday that Old National will acquire CapStar in an all-stock transaction. Officials say combining the companies will strengthen Old National’s recently formed Nashville presence and add more markets.

We’re told the merger with CapStar will bring in $3.3 billion in total assets, $2.3 billion in total loans and $2.8 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2023.

“This partnership with CapStar – one of the most highly respected and successful community banks in Tennessee – is a tremendous cultural fit and a natural extension of our growth strategy,” said Old National CEO Jim Ryan.

According to a company spokesperson, CapStar has been recognized as the highest-performing publicly traded Tennessee-based bank by Bank Director each of the past three years.

