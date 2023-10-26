Mild Friday, wet weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Enough sunshine filtered through the clouds on Thursday to again push temperatures up to the 80-degree mark. Friday will be windy and warm with highs near 80. The approaching cold front will trigger showers and a few thunderstorms by late afternoon into the evening. As the front slows over the Tri-State, heavy rainfall is possible on Saturday and Sunday with total amounts of 1-2″ possible. This rain will help ease ongoing drought conditions in the region. Temperatures will start to slip lower over the weekend with highs in the mid to lower 60s on Saturday and Sunday. The coldest air of the season is poised to drop in Monday-Thursday next week. Daily highs will only rise into the 40s, despite sunny skies. Our first freeze of the season will likely come on Halloween morning or Wednesday morning.

