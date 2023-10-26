Police arrest one, continue search for two others in Mt. Vernon Ave murder invesigation.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they are still looking for two men in connection with the double murder investigation we’ve been following since Sunday.

Officers say they’ve arrested one man who acted as a getaway driver in the incident.

The investigation began when police received a call for a deceased subject on Sunday, October 22.

Not long after police arrived, they say they located some “items” in the home that shifted the investigation away from death to murder.

On Wednesday, October 25, the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identified the two victims as 31-year-old Michael Blankenship Jr. and 37-year-old Mitchell Greathouse.

Now, we’re learning there may be more than one person involved in the incident.

Officials say 30-year-old Richard Garrett is being charged with double murder in connection to the Mount Vernon Avenue murders.

According to an affidavit, Garrett picked up two men from a residence on Mary Street to take them to the victims’ home.

Police say Garrett told them two passengers in the car got out at the home and went inside.

Garrett says he heard several gunshots before seeing the passengers run out. He says one of the two men, who was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants, came back to the car covered in blood.

Police say Garrett is charged with obstruction of justice because he tried to hide blood evidence in and on the vehicle.

“Even though he physically wasn’t inside the home where this occurred, his actions leading up to it make him just as guilty as the other two occupants of that vehicle,” said EPD Officer Taylor Merriss.

We’ve also learned that Garrett originally thought they were committing a robbery, not a murder.

Jail records show he is also charged with robbery in the investigation as well as assisting a criminal.

Officer Merriss says surveillance footage has been important in investigating the case so far. She says detectives performed an extensive canvas of the neighborhood to look for cameras.

14 News has obtained some of that footage handed over to police from a neighbor who captured footage potentially showing the getaway car on the family’s doorbell camera.

The footage shows a car matching the description of the one police took from Garrett’s home pulling up and idling front of a neighbor’s home before turning the headlights off.

“It’s been pretty unnerving to think that just around the corner two people were killed and the person actually pulled up in front of our house,” said the neighbor who did not want to be identified.

She says her family feels nervous knowing two of the suspects are on the loose.

“It makes you more aware of what’s going on and kind of look out for yourself when you walk out the door,” the neighbor said. “You just never know.”

Garrett is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

According to the affidavit, there are at least two other people involved in the murder, but their names have not been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

