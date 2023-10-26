Name released of little girl killed after being run over by car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - First responders in Henderson say the little girl that was run over by a car earlier Thursday on Pringle Street has passed away.

On Friday, officials confirmed that little girl was 5-year-old Evelynn Freels.

According to the Henderson County Coroner’s Office, Freels passed away after being taken to the hospital.

They say she died from blunt force trauma.

Henderson Police tell us the incident is being ruled as an accident and the driver is not expected to face charges.

