Here’s how you can help VHS’ community cats this winter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Vanderburgh Humane Society are asking for help. They are in search of some storage totes.

Officials say they use those to put together shelters to help keep community cats safe during the winter.

VHS officials will be collecting totes at Millner Industrial Drive in Evansville from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays.

