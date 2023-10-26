Felon heading back to prison after taking deal in Evansville shooting case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A “violent” felon will be spending more time in prison after accepting a plea deal in an Evansville shooting case, according to court records.

Deshaur Pegue pleaded guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Serious Violent Felon, a charge that was filed earlier this year after a shooting in March.

Police accused Pegue of shooting another man at a home on the 2000 block of South Walnut Lane.

Officers say Pegue admitted to shooting the victim in the leg, claiming he did it because the victim hit his car earlier that day.

For that firearm charge, court documents show that Pegue was sentenced to ten years in prison.

