Evansville man reflects after finding best friend murdered

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Sunday, Levi Kelley found his best friend Michael Blankenship and Mitchell Greathouse murdered. On Wednesday, he spoke with 14 News.

Kelley said he and Blankenship met in their freshman year of high school. They would remain friends into adulthood.

“He was a ‘give you the shirt off his back’ kind of guy,” Kelley said. “He loved his kids, loved his family, loved his friends.”

He said they would always hang out, and on Sunday, he thought it would be like any other day when he went to visit.

Instead, he found Blankenship and Greathouse’s bodies.

“I just found my best friend dead,” he said on the 911 call.

Investigators have reported that they believe the pair was murdered.

Kelley wouldn’t go into detail about what he saw, but he agreed.

“Just the way things were laid out, the only logical thing that makes sense would be murder,” he explained.

He said that he has questions. Namely, he wants to know who would do this to his friend.

Kelley said Blankenship had a lot of friend, and he cant think of anyone that would want to hurt him.

Police are asking anyone with any information in regards to the incident to call the adult investigation unit at 812-436-7979.

