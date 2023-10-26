Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Crews put out fire at Evansville mobile home park

Crews put out fire at Evansville mobile home park
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters were busy this afternoon putting out a fire that started at a mobile home neighborhood on the southeast side of Evansville.

Shortly before 1 p.m., dispatch says emergency crews were sent to the home on the 2400 block of Indian Bend at the Waterford Pointe Mobile Home Park.

Our 14 News crew on scene got word from officials that no one was home and no pets were injured.

We’re told the fire started on the porch; however, fire officials are still investigating what might have caused that fire.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Name released of little girl killed after being run over by car in Henderson
Area of Sweetser and Evans Ave.
Body cam footage shows seconds leading up to woman shot by police
Man arrested in Mt. Vernon murder investigation
Police arrest one, continue search for two others in Mt. Vernon Ave murder invesigation.
Police investigating after car crashes into Evansville church
Man dies after crashing into front steps of Evansville church
Levi Kelley recalls spending many nights at Eleventh Avenue Park with Michael Blankenship.
Evansville man reflects after finding best friend murdered

Latest News

Malamute puppies
Surrendered Hopkins County malamute puppies find forever homes
Emergency crews called to fire at home in Madisonville
Emergency crews called to fire at home in Madisonville
Car thieves prowling on victims in Henderson County and Morganfield
Rupp the kitten
Rupp the kitten rescued by Good Samaritans on First Avenue
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
‘Gun Intelligence Center’ in the works as homicide rates spike in Evansville