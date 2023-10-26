Crews put out fire at Evansville mobile home park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters were busy this afternoon putting out a fire that started at a mobile home neighborhood on the southeast side of Evansville.

Shortly before 1 p.m., dispatch says emergency crews were sent to the home on the 2400 block of Indian Bend at the Waterford Pointe Mobile Home Park.

Our 14 News crew on scene got word from officials that no one was home and no pets were injured.

We’re told the fire started on the porch; however, fire officials are still investigating what might have caused that fire.

