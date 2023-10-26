Birthday Club
Bench dedicated to Scott Guzzo outside the Ford Center

Bench dedicated to Scott Guzzo
By Ethan Shan
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tonight, the Vanderburgh County Advisory Board on Disability Services dedicated a bench at the Ford Center to late community member Scott Guzzo.

According to those that spoke, Guzzo was one of the many people in the Tri-State who has impacted and inspired the community.

The bench will serve as a lasting testament to his contributions. Friends and family came together and express the contributions and the impacts he has made in the community.

“He was really good at connecting with people, so we want people to be able to just sit down and share stories and continue to remember him forever, he left a long imprint on my heart as he did with others,” says Michelle Kirk.

The bench is located right by the ticket booth.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

