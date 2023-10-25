Birthday Club
Upcoming USI webinar focuses on inclusive teaching in the classroom

By Bernado Malone
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana will be hosting a diversity and inclusion webinar this Friday.

The USI Community of Scholars Webinar will focus on anti-racism and inclusive teaching.

Associate Professor of Social Work Veronica Huggins says the purpose is not only to talk about inclusiveness, but how to implement it in the classroom.

Huggins tells us it’s important to embrace differences inside the classroom and make sure everyone feels included.

“I think it’s vital... there’s a quote that says ‘diversity is being invited to the party, and inclusion is being asked to dance’, so I think it’s important that we embrace differences and not only talk about it but get into action and include everyone,” she says.

The webinar will take place Friday afternoon at 12:30. Click here for more information.

