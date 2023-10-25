Search warrant leads to discovery of drugs underneath child’s bed, 2 arrested

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say two people are facing charges after a search warrant lead to the discovery of several drugs.

According to a release, that happened Tuesday at around 2:00 p.m.

Authorities say officers executed a traffic stop and search warrant in the 600 block of West Highland Avenue at the residence of Cornelius Harris and Tiana Finch.

Officers say the search warrant was due to an investigation of an ongoing drug trafficking operation at the home.

During the search warrant officials say they found approximately 694 grams of methamphetamine, 122 grams of cocaine, 65 grams of powdered fentanyl (some in pill form), one gram of heroin, one handgun, one Chrysler 300 vehicle, over $6,000 in cash, two digital scales with residue and additional baggies for packaging.

A release shows Finch is facing additional charges for keeping cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and the digital scales underneath the kid’s bed, in their bedroom, where they sleep nightly and had easy access to these dangerous drugs.

Harris and Finch have been charged and booked in the Daviess County Detention Center.

Tiana Finch (Daviess Co. Detention Center)

Cornelius Harris (Daviess Co. Detention Center)

