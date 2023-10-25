Birthday Club
Body cam footage shows seconds leading up to woman shot by police

Woman killed by police identified
By WFIE Staff and Jacee Caldwell
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after being shot by police Wednesday night, according to the Evansville Police Department.

EPD Sergeant Anna Gray says this happened in 1700 block of South Evans Avenue and confirms that no officers were hurt.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identified the person shot as 34-year-old Christina McKinney of Evansville. They say she died at the scene. Her autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Sgt. Gray tells us it stemmed from an earlier run where officers were sent out on a disorderly conduct run around 6 p.m.

We’re told two people involved were uncooperative, so officers left the scene.

Shortly thereafter, they were called back for a report of a woman with a gun -- Mckinney.

During a press conference Thursday morning, Sgt. Gray said officers discovered the gun the woman was holding was an airsoft gun.

Sgt. Gray says the officer involved asked Mckinney at least three times to stop reaching into her pockets where the gun was.

Mckinney got the gun out of her pocket, and that is when the officer fired his weapon.

“At that point when someone is producing a gun, if there’s no way to retreat behind cover or we just can’t walk away from that situation, so absolutely that was a deadly force situation,” Gray said.

She says the officer handled the situation professionally and how he was trained to.

“When you pull a weapon out on a police officer who is armed, who is giving orders, I would say most people know how that’s going to end,” Gray said.

Officers then had a K-9 drag Mckinney off the gun she was holding to check on her.

We’re told officers tried first aid but she was already dead.

Police say the officer is getting a blood test as per protocol.

We will update this story as it develops.

You can watch the full press conference from Thursday morning in the video below.

Full live interview - EPD releases new details on deadly shooting
‘The gun looked real’: EPD releases new details on deadly shooting

