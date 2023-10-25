Perry County man sentenced for meth dealing
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT
PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - A man in Perry County has been sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison.
Anthony Cioe was sentenced this week on a dealing meth charge. That’s according to Perry County Prosecutor Samantha Hurst.
He will serve 22 years for that charge. An additional three years was tacked on for being a habitual offender.
His 25 year sentence will be served at the Indiana Department of Correction.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.