Perry County man sentenced for meth dealing

By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT
PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - A man in Perry County has been sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison.

Anthony Cioe was sentenced this week on a dealing meth charge. That’s according to Perry County Prosecutor Samantha Hurst.

He will serve 22 years for that charge. An additional three years was tacked on for being a habitual offender.

His 25 year sentence will be served at the Indiana Department of Correction.

