Driver freed from wreckage after semi crash in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - County Road 350 South in Gibson County was closed for several hours Wednesday morning as crews worked to free a driver trapped inside a semi-truck.

Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 shared photos of the accident on social media, which showed the semi rolled over on the driver side.

According to crews on scene, this was a very intricate extrication; however, first responders were able to get the driver out without injuring them further.

