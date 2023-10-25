Birthday Club
Nick Nackery targeted by vandals once again

By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the second time in two months, the Nick Nackery has been vandalized.

Owner Jana Bean says the individuals once again were not able to get into their store and broke a window that had already been damaged.

Bean says they now have cameras covering every side of their store, so they have everything on camera.

Although there was no additional damage, the owner says this rise in vandalism and a slow Halloween have been frustrating.

”It has been a little slower this year,” she says. “We have talked to lots of other businesses, other Halloween businesses, across the country and everybody is a little slower this year. I don’t know if it’s just being a Tuesday Halloween or if it’s, you know - I really can’t say what it is.”

Bean hopes to pull footage from security cameras of local businesses as well to hopefully catch the vandals.

She also asks the community to support your local businesses this holiday season.

