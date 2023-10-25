Birthday Club
Gas leak forces evacuation on Main Street in Evansville

Gas leak forces evacuation on Main Street in Evansville
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirmed a report of a gas leak on Main Street Wednesday afternoon.

We’re told the Evansville Fire Department evacuated buildings on Main Street between 2nd and 3rd Street.

Carol McClintock says that people in the area were asked not to start their cars.

Power was shut off on Main Street from 1st Street to Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

Old National Bank employees on 2nd Street were also sent home early.

Officials say the gas leak was caused by ongoing construction and it is now clear.

