Flood danger signs stolen in Union County ahead of possible rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With rain possible later this week, Union County EMA is alerting people of flood danger after their signs were stolen.

Union County EMA says the Waverly Bottoms area floods five to ten times a year. They say they use signs to warn people of the dangers, but they’re not always received well.

“We’ve had the signs vandalized many times in the past, somebody shoots one up or tears one off or something,” said Baird. “But this is the first time that we’ve had every sign stolen.”

To keep people from driving through the area when it’s flooded, they say they used to obstruct half the road with blocks, but they say people would just drive around them. Now they use permanent gates with signs on them.

With all the signs stolen, they say they’re lucky they still have the old signs they used to put on the blocks.

They say the danger presented by flooding is very real. They say the water can make cars get stuck or even worse.

“The water can be pretty swift there at times,” said Baird. “It can actually take the car off the road into the ditch adjoining the road, and then the car would be completely underwater.”

They say all this effort is not only for the public’s safety, but also for those who go to help them if they’re in trouble.

“The huge part of my job is trying to keep the public safe and all the men and women who are first responders and our road crews, the people who have to go out and deal with this afterwards,” said Baird.

EMA officials say they understand pranks and having fun, but people need to consider the effect things like this can have on public safety. They say this will always be their priority, no matter how tough that can be.

“It’s not fun being the fun police,” said Baird.

EMA says the replacement signs are on the way, and until they get here, the old signs will have to do.

