Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville region secures $60k grant for development project

Evansville region secures $60k grant for development project
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP) says they have been awarded a $60,000 grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA).

Officials say the funding is to develop a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, and Gibson counties.

A release shows assistance for the project comes from the EDA’s $30.7 million budget for Partnership Planning awards, designed to build capacity and guide economic prosperity and resiliency in an area or region.

Officials say the next steps include releasing a request for proposals and selecting an experienced consultant while forming a regional strategy committee to guide the plan and implement recommendations.

Officials also say the regional strategy committee will be comprised of individuals throughout the four-county region representing a variety of economic development interests, employer sectors, and units of government.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Name released of little girl killed after being run over by car in Henderson
Area of Sweetser and Evans Ave.
Body cam footage shows seconds leading up to woman shot by police
Man arrested in Mt. Vernon murder investigation
Police arrest one, continue search for two others in Mt. Vernon Ave murder invesigation.
Police investigating after car crashes into Evansville church
Man dies after crashing into front steps of Evansville church
Levi Kelley recalls spending many nights at Eleventh Avenue Park with Michael Blankenship.
Evansville man reflects after finding best friend murdered

Latest News

Malamute puppies
Surrendered Hopkins County malamute puppies find forever homes
Emergency crews called to fire at home in Madisonville
Emergency crews called to fire at home in Madisonville
Car thieves prowling on victims in Henderson County and Morganfield
Rupp the kitten
Rupp the kitten rescued by Good Samaritans on First Avenue
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
‘Gun Intelligence Center’ in the works as homicide rates spike in Evansville