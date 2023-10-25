Evansville region secures $60k grant for development project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP) says they have been awarded a $60,000 grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA).

Officials say the funding is to develop a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, and Gibson counties.

A release shows assistance for the project comes from the EDA’s $30.7 million budget for Partnership Planning awards, designed to build capacity and guide economic prosperity and resiliency in an area or region.

Officials say the next steps include releasing a request for proposals and selecting an experienced consultant while forming a regional strategy committee to guide the plan and implement recommendations.

Officials also say the regional strategy committee will be comprised of individuals throughout the four-county region representing a variety of economic development interests, employer sectors, and units of government.

