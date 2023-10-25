Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Detectives investigating unsolved murder in Evansville

Detectives investigating unsolved murder in Evansville
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department detectives are launching an ongoing murder investigation, according to sources.

Detectives were seen outside a home Wednesday afternoon on the 1200 block of Marshall Avenue.

Our 14 News crew on scene reports that at least two dogs were taken from the home by animal control and a white pickup truck on the property was towed away.

It is unclear at this time if that murder happened at that home or elsewhere.

Police tell us they won’t release any new details until a suspect is arrested.

14 News will follow this story closely and will provide the latest information on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Name released of little girl killed after being run over by car in Henderson
Area of Sweetser and Evans Ave.
Body cam footage shows seconds leading up to woman shot by police
Man arrested in Mt. Vernon murder investigation
Police arrest one, continue search for two others in Mt. Vernon Ave murder invesigation.
Police investigating after car crashes into Evansville church
Man dies after crashing into front steps of Evansville church
Levi Kelley recalls spending many nights at Eleventh Avenue Park with Michael Blankenship.
Evansville man reflects after finding best friend murdered

Latest News

Malamute puppies
Surrendered Hopkins County malamute puppies find forever homes
Emergency crews called to fire at home in Madisonville
Emergency crews called to fire at home in Madisonville
Car thieves prowling on victims in Henderson County and Morganfield
Rupp the kitten
Rupp the kitten rescued by Good Samaritans on First Avenue
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
‘Gun Intelligence Center’ in the works as homicide rates spike in Evansville