Detectives investigating unsolved murder in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department detectives are launching an ongoing murder investigation, according to sources.

Detectives were seen outside a home Wednesday afternoon on the 1200 block of Marshall Avenue.

Our 14 News crew on scene reports that at least two dogs were taken from the home by animal control and a white pickup truck on the property was towed away.

It is unclear at this time if that murder happened at that home or elsewhere.

Police tell us they won’t release any new details until a suspect is arrested.

14 News will follow this story closely and will provide the latest information on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.